CCTV appeal after Pateley Bridge petrol station arson attempt
Police have issued CCTV images as they seek a suspect following an alleged arson attempt at a petrol station in North Yorkshire.
Two men walked onto the forecourt of the Dales Market petrol station in Pateley Bridge early on Sunday morning and set a backpack alight, police said.
The fire went out and nobody was injured in the incident.
North Yorkshire Police said a 36-year-old man had been arrested and bailed on suspicion of arson and criminal damage.
The force is trying to identify a second man seen in the CCTV footage.
Det Insp Jill Cowling from Harrogate CID appealed anyone with information to get in touch.
"We're treating this incident as deliberate, and inquiries are continuing," she said.
"Thankfully no one was injured, but we will be increasing police activity in the area to provide additional reassurance to the public."
