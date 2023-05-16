York and Scarborough hospitals offer free bus journeys for staff
- Published
Free bus journeys for staff travelling to work at York and Scarborough hospitals will be trialled next month.
The trust which runs the hospitals had previously announced that parking charges for some employees were to be reintroduced from 12 June after being suspended during the pandemic.
Traffic around its sites had worsened and was "a cause of much stress and frustration", it said.
From 1 June, staff will be able to travel free to work on certain buses.
The trial, funded by York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, was initially scheduled to run for three months, the trust said.
It would be valid for all First York buses, including the Park and Ride services, and the number 10 route run by East Yorkshire in Scarborough.
A spokesperson for the trust said: "We know getting to and from work is a big issue for our staff.
"In recent years, and particularly as we come out of the pandemic, congestion around our sites has increased and is a cause of much stress and frustration, not only for our staff but for patients and visitors as well."
The spokesperson added that the trial was part of the organisation's "investment in alternative travel options for staff".
The number of people taking advantage of the offer would be monitored to help the trust decide if it should continue, they added.
