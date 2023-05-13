Fiely beach closed off as potential human bones found
- Published
A beach in North Yorkshire has been closed after the discovery of what could be human remains, police said.
North Yorkshire Police said officers were alerted to the find in Filey at about midday on Saturday.
The beach is cordoned off to the public until further notice while investigations take place, a spokesperson for the force said.
Updates on the incident would be provided once the items had been recovered, they added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.