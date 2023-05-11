Jason Ryder: Man jailed after leading police on 145mph North Yorkshire chase
- Published
A disqualified driver who led police on a 145mph chase minutes after he had been banned for a separate incident at court has been jailed.
Jason Ryder, 45, drove his Audi A3 at high speed to evade police along the A59 and A1(M) in North Yorkshire.
At York Crown Court on Thursday, Ryder, of Wellgarth, Bishop Auckland, was jailed for 10 months.
He had previously admitted dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.
On 20 March, Ryder drove his car home minutes after he had been handed a driving ban at Harrogate Magistrates' Court for drug-driving.
He led officers on a 17-minute pursuit towards Northallerton, with some video of the chase being played in court on Thursday.
Ryder drove at high speed across all lanes of the A1(M), including the hard shoulder, and was only stopped when a stinger was used by police to puncture the tyres of the Audi.
Other road users had to take evasive action to avoid a collision with him, North Yorkshire Police said.
Mitigating, barrister Gabrielle Wilks said Ryder had admitted he had done wrong and was hoping to turn his life around.
Traffic officer Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "It is extremely fortunate that no one was injured as a result of Ryder's actions.
"Not only did he put other road users at huge risk due to the dangerous manner of his driving, he also showed a complete disregard for the judicial system."
Ryder was jailed for 10 months for dangerous driving, and handed a three-month custody term for driving while disqualified, which is to run concurrently.
He was also ordered to undertake an extended test when his driving ban ends.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.