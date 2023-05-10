Harrogate family 'deeply distressed' after cat shot dead
A cat's owners have been left "deeply distressed" after their pet was shot dead in Harrogate, police have said.
Timmy was found dead by a neighbour in the Newby Crescent area of the town at about 21:00 BST on 5 May.
The animal is believed to have been shot with an air rifle or pellet gun, according to officers.
"Understandably, Timmy's family have been left deeply distressed following the incident," a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
The force would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or knew of anyone in the area who owned an air rifle or pellet gun.
