Speeding motorcyclist clocked at 144mph in North Yorkshire
A speeding motorcyclist was clocked at 144mph (231 km/h) on a 60mph stretch of road in North Yorkshire.
Police said the biker was stopped on the A19 near Easingwold over the weekend after reaching speeds of more than twice the national limit.
The bike was also seized after the rider was found to be uninsured, North Yorkshire Police said.
The matter will now be dealt with via the court process, a spokesperson for the force added.
