York gun salute marks coronation of King Charles III
- Published
Hundreds of people gathered at York Museum Gardens as a 21-gun salute was held to mark the coronation of King Charles III.
The gun salute, fired by the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery, took place at noon - at the same moment the King was crowned at Westminster Abbey.
One onlooker who stumbled across the salute by accident described it as "brilliant".
Elsewhere, Ripon Cathedral hosted people to watch the Coronation.
As well as members of the public, guests at the gun salute included local dignitaries such as the Vice Lord Lieutenants or Deputy Lieutenants from North, South & West Yorkshire.
The Lord Mayor of York David Carr was there as the Inspecting Officer.
Music was played by the Band of The Royal Yorkshire Regiment and Royal Signals (North).
Meanwhile, at Ripon Cathedral people turned out to watch the Coronation with the cathedral's bells being rung during the event.
The cathedral was adorned with more than a dozen floral displays depicting the six stages of the Coronation ceremony.
