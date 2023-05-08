Stillingfleet illegal rave: Six people arrested
Six people have been arrested in connection with an illegal rave in a village
Police said they had received reports of loud music, drug use and disorder involving up to 1,000 people in Stillingfleet, near York, on Saturday.
North Yorkshire Police said the arrested individuals were suspected of being involved in organising the event.
Officers said they had also seized several vans full of music equipment.
People living in the area said they had been unable to sleep due to the noise from the event.
The arrests were made as a large police presence dispersed people from the area on Sunday.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The impact on the local community and the risk to those present due to the derelict nature of the site were clearly unacceptable.
"While this was a challenging incident to deal with - not least because of the sheer volume of people in attendance - we're extremely grateful to local residents for their patience."
They added a police presence would remain in the area over the coming days to provide reassurance to residents and ensure there is no further disruption.
