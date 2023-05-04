BBC Radio York presenter Jonathan Cowap to leave station after 34 years
A long-serving BBC Radio York presenter has announced he will be leaving the station after 34 years as part of changes to local radio across England.
Jonathan Cowap, whose show is on every weekday between 10:00 and 14:00, said his final programme would be on 11 May.
The presenter said he had decided to take voluntary redundancy rather than apply for his own job.
The BBC said it respected Mr Cowap's decision to leave the station and thanked him for his service.
The corporation's plan for local radio is for more programmes to be networked across several stations after 14:00 on weekdays and through weekends.
It would mean the BBC produced 20 afternoon programmes across England and 10 programmes in the evening.
'Didn't seem fair'
Mr Cowap told listeners to his morning show on Thursday that he, like other presenters, could have applied to keep his job.
However, he said after 34 years he did not appreciate being told he must go through an interview process.
"It just didn't seem fair," he said, adding he had opted instead to take redundancy.
"I can't pretend this has been an easy decision to take. It feels rather wrong, rather disloyal to you, for which I apologise."
Mr Cowap said he had enjoyed his time at the station and was going to "miss life" at BBC Radio York.
"I've had the privilege of working alongside some amazing and hugely talented people across three and a half decades."
'Trusted guide'
Mr Cowap praised his listeners and said he would miss their texts, messages and conversations.
"You have been so tremendously generous over the years, sharing your views, your opinions, your stories, and your experiences," he told them.
A BBC spokesperson said: "Jonathan has been at the centre of life in York and North Yorkshire for three decades.
"He has led the local conversation and been a trusted guide and constant for audiences in the area.
"We respect his decision to leave and thank him for his service," the spokesperson added.
