Local election results 2023: Labour takes control of City of York Council
Labour have taken control of City of York Council from the previous Liberal Democrat and Green Party coalition.
The Green Party lost all three of its seats on the council and Conservative group leader Paul Doughty was also voted out.
Labour won 24 seats, the Lib Dems won 19 and the Conservatives increased their numbers by winning three seats.
Labour has not held a majority on the council since 2015 and Claire Douglas will become leader of the authority.
Councillor Douglas said: "It's a huge moment for us. I couldn't be happier, it's absolutely fantastic."
Deputy council leader and Green Party leader Andy D'Agorne, who has been a councillor for 20 years, lost his Fishergate seat to Labour.
Labour also took the Fulford and Heslington seat, which has been held by previous council leader and Lib Dem Keith Aspden for the past 20 years.
Mr Aspden announced in March that he was standing down from the council.
Provisional turnout for the election in York was 37.8%.
Analysis by Richard Edwards, BBC York political reporter
Labour has taken control of City of York Council.
It's a huge achievement - parties need 24 seats for an overall majority - Labour started yesterday on 17.
The party got across the line by targeting Green Party seats - senior Labour figures claim Green voters said the Greens weren't being Green enough - and nicking some seats off the Liberal Democrats.
The group's leader, now the city council's leader, Claire Douglas, acknowledges the hard work starts now.
The party has made big pledges, such as free school meals in ten primary schools and a big social house building programme on council-owned land.
The opposition parties, as they should, have pledged to hold Labour's feet to the fire.
Elsewhere, there were shock results. The leader of the Green group, Andy D'Agorne, lost his seat as his party were wiped out. Conservative group leader Paul Doughty fell by the wayside too - even though his group went up from two members to three.
But the headlines are all Labour's. Cllr Douglas says she's proud to be the first woman to lead City of York Council - an authority that has 13 women in its ruling group.
