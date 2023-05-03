North Yorkshire fire engine heads to Ukraine
- Published
A former North Yorkshire fire engine will be used by emergency services in war-torn Ukraine after the service donated a vehicle to the country.
The engine is on its way to Poland on the first leg of its journey as part of a larger aid convoy.
As well as the vehicle and equipment, three North Yorkshire fire fighters are also helping with the mission.
The fire service's Ben Illsley said it was "humbling to be supporting the fire and rescue services in Ukraine".
A team made up of fire service volunteers drawn from across the UK began their journey on Wednesday.
The convoy is the fifth to have been organised by UK charity FIRE AID & International Development, the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) and the wider fire industry.
Consisting of 25 vehicles, more than 8,000 items are set to be donated to help those on the front line in Ukraine.
'Hardest conditions'
Fire fighters Dan Gilbank from Scarborough, Pawel Strokosz from Ripon and Matthew Neale from Hawes, will help deliver the equipment.
Area manager Mr Illsley, said: "It is humbling to be supporting the fire and rescue services in Ukraine as they continue their life-saving work in the hardest conditions imaginable.
"I would like to thank the three firefighters who have volunteered to take our appliance to help those in Ukraine and everyone else who has made this possible."
Group manager Andy Creasey, who is co-ordinating the response from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, thanked teams across the force for their help.
He added: "I was overwhelmed with the response received to the call for volunteers which just goes to shows the level of compassion amongst our workforce."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.