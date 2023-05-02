Rainton: Dog kills lamb in field near Thirsk, police say
- Published
A lamb has died after being attacked by a dog in North Yorkshire, police have said.
A large German Shepherd was seen attacking sheep in a field in Rainton near Thirsk at about 11:20 BST on Wednesday 26 April.
The dog attacked two ewes and a lamb before it was chased away, North Yorkshire Police said.
The lamb died of its injuries, and the force is now appealing for the public's help to track down the dog's owner.
Allowing a dog to worry or attack livestock is a criminal offence.
Sheep worrying can include dogs attacking animals physically, running after them or chasing the sheep around.
A landowner by law, and as a last resort for protecting their livestock, is able to shoot a dog which they believe is worrying sheep.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.