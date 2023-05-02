High Petergate next to York Minster closes for power cables to be laid
- Published
A road in York city centre is to be dug up so electricity cables can be laid.
High Petergate will be closed to traffic between Bootham Bar and Duncombe Place from 2 May for up to four weeks, Northern Powergrid said.
The route, which is close to York Minster, would remain open to pedestrians and businesses should not be affected, the company added.
Amanda White, from Northern Powergrid, said the firm would "do all we can to reduce disruption" during the works.
The company will install new underground cables to supply power to the Dean Court Hotel on Duncombe Place.
Ms White, Northern Powergrid's customer service manager for North Yorkshire, said: "We know that work such as this, although unavoidable, is very disruptive.
"We always try not to close roads, but sometimes it's the only option. In this case, we looked at digging in the footpath, but discovered we couldn't because there are cellars directly underneath."
She said the company had written to all businesses and residents directly affected by the work and there were no plans to turn off the power to any properties.
