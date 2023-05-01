Yorkshire nurses and ambulance staff return to picket line
- Published
Nursing and ambulance staff across Yorkshire are taking part in their latest day of strike action.
Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) plus Unite members at Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) are protesting over pay and conditions.
The walkout lasts until midnight, with NHS bosses warning services may be badly disrupted.
It is the first time RCN members have walked out of all areas, including intensive care.
Strikes are not taking place in all locations as ballots for action did not meet the necessary threshold at all hospital trusts.
The government has described the action as "premature" coming a day before planned discussions between various parties over a pay offer. It has also warned of a risk to patients.
But on the picket line in Scarborough, A&E nurse Suzie Ord said she believed that strike action was less of a risk than long-term staffing issues.
She said: "I think [patients] are more at risk from the fact that we are so short-staffed that we have to pull staff from areas that have never worked in A&E before.
"We want you to have quality nursing staff that enjoy coming to work and want to be here and don't want to quit with the stress we have to put up with.
"That's more at risk to people than one day of standing up and saying 'actually we are going to stand up for the patients and for us'."
The RCN said it had agreed to some last-minute exemptions so nurses could be pulled off the picket line to ensure life-preserving care was provided.
All hospitals have been guaranteed a minimum level of cover for intensive care and trauma.
In Leeds, the RCN's Rhian Wheater said her members had been subject to real-terms pay cuts meaning they had to take action.
"Patients are suffering. We are out here shouting for our patients to make things better for the NHS, to make things how they were."
The government had offered a 5% pay rise for 2023-24 and a one-off payment of at least £1,655 to top up last year's salary, depending on staff grades.
RCN members rejected the offer and announced Monday's strike - their third this year - although members of some other unions have accepted it.
In Hull, striking Unite members were on the picket line at some ambulance sites.
The union's Les Muir said his members felt like they had gone from "hero to zero" with the current government.
"During the pandemic [the attitude was] 'let's clap they are all fantastic', now we are after a decent pay increase it's 'you are putting people's lives at risk'," he said.
Mr Muir added there had been an exodus of paramedics due to long shifts, stress and a lack of work-life balance.
Ambulance workers in England have been offered the same deal as nurses and midwives, with Unison members in the ambulance service accepting the pay offer.
'Incredibly disruptive'
The latest nursing strike comes ahead of a meeting between a number of health unions, government ministers and NHS bosses on Tuesday, when the government's pay offer of 5% will be discussed.
Health Secretary Steve Barclay described the RCN's decision to press ahead with its strike as "premature" and disrespectful to other unions taking part in Tuesday's meeting.
Ministers and NHS chiefs had previously warned patient safety would be put at risk.
On Sunday, the health secretary said the strikes would put "more pressure on the NHS and will be incredibly disruptive for patients".
The RCN walkout was originally supposed to continue into Tuesday but a High Court judge ruled it would be unlawful because a six-month mandate for action had expired.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.