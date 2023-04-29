Whitby Goth Weekend celebrations under way
A North Yorkshire seaside town has welcomed the return of one of the UK's most popular goth festivals.
The Whitby Goth Weekend, which is held twice a year, in April and October, is attended by goths, punks, steampunks and followers of other subcultures.
It features an alternative market with over 100 stalls.
The weekend also sees the return of the Tomorrow's Ghosts Festival for the first time in four years during the spring.
The line-up includes headline sets from Bradford's New Model Army and Cold Cave, described as "worthy headliners for any connoisseur of sonic carnage".
Organisers said the event would once again be supporting "the exceptional work" of the Sophie Lancaster Foundation throughout the weekend.
Sophie Lancaster was just 20 when she was kicked to death by teenage boys - all because she was a goth.
The Whitby Goth Weekend started in 1994, and was only supposed to be a one-off event in a local pub, but had since grown into a "monster", according to its founder.
In May last year, a Whitby Dracula gathering smashed the world record for the number of people in vampire fancy dress.
A total of 1,369 people took part in the attempt, breaking the previous record of 1,039 set in 2011.
