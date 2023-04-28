Northallerton: Appeal after unique classic car stolen
Police have appealed for information after a classic car was stolen from a locked garage in North Yorkshire.
The distinctive yellow MK1 Ford Escort was taken from the Motorscope garage on Standard Way in Northallerton at about 01:30 BST on Wednesday.
Thieves used power tools to break into the garage and then cut through two locked gates to take the vehicle.
Officers said the car was later seen heading north on the A1 towards Durham and Sunderland.
The force has asked anyone who saw the vehicle leaving Northallerton or on the A1 travelling north to contact them.
