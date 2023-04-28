York Festival of Ideas: Line up revealed, as tickets released
- Published
Author Michael Morpurgo features in the line up for this year's York Festival of Ideas, organisers have revealed.
Tickets are available now, with more than 150 mostly free events taking place from 2-14 June.
Other speakers and performers include violinist Anna Phoebe, presenter Louise Minchin and Blackadder star Tim McInnerny.
The festival will be a mix of a mix of in-person and online events, organisers said.
The theme for this year's festival is 'Rediscover, Reimagine, Rebuild'.
Festival director Joan Concannon explained: "This year, in recognition of the immense challenges facing humankind, we want to help our audiences to rediscover our shared humanity, to reimagine the cornerstones of our society and rebuild our socio-economic contract both locally and globally. "The festival, as well as our sponsors, are united in a commitment to the importance of sharing knowledge and ideas. Without their outstanding support, we would be unable to deliver so many events for free to our wonderfully engaged and enthusiastic audiences."
Family activities will also be provided, organisers said.
York Festival of Ideas was launched in June 2011 as a partnership between the University of York, York Theatre Royal, York Museums Trust, the National Centre for Early Music and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.