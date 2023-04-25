Sarah West: Fresh appeal over Scarborough woman missing for two years
- Published
Police trying to find a woman who went missing two years ago have issued a fresh appeal in a bid to locate her.
Sarah West, from Scarborough, who was 46 when she disappeared, was last seen walking on the A165, near Cayton Bay, on the morning of Sunday 25 April 2021.
That sighting was at about 07:30 BST after she had earlier left her home on Stepney Road.
Extensive police searches when she disappeared and further appeals since had failed to locate her, police said.
Ms West was believed to have been walking along the Cleveland Way path between Scarborough and Filey when she went missing, officers said.
She is described as 5ft 5ins (1.65m) tall, of a very slim build, with dark blonde/brown hair and she may have been wearing glasses.
At the time of her disappearance, Ms West was believed to have been wearing jeans, a light-coloured blouse top and brown flat boots and she was possibly carrying a red bag.
A CCTV image of her taken the day before she went missing showed the clothing she was believed to have been wearing on 25 April.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Although two years have now passed, efforts to find Sarah continue.
"Officers are urging anyone with information that could help locate her to get in touch."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.