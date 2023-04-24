Suspected York shoplifters held after clothes worth thousands found in car
Five suspected shoplifters have been arrested in York after police found clothes worth £3,000 in a car.
Staff at the York Designer Outlet alerted police after they saw a group of people behaving suspiciously at around 12:45 BST on Saturday.
Trainers and other clothing believed to be stolen were found during a search of a black Skoda Superb car with five occupants, police said.
Two men, two women and a teenage boy were arrested on suspicion of theft.
They were also arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and going equipped for theft, according to North Yorkshire Police.
The car they were in was also seized.
All five were released on bail while inquiries continued, officers said.
