York: Work begins on permanent anti-terror barriers
Work to install permanent anti-terror barriers in York will begin later.
The blockades, which include sliding and fixed bollards, will be positioned in High Petergate and Lendal.
Further installations are planned elsewhere in the city centre later in the year.
They are designed to prevent or hinder hostile vehicle attacks and replace temporary measures used previously, which have attracted criticism from disability campaigners.
City of York council said once installed the bollards would allow mobility scooters, wheelchairs and pedestrians to pass through them and vehicles will be permitted outside of foot street hours.
They said contractors would be working in High Petergate for about five weeks and at Lendal for six weeks and residents and businesses would be kept informed.
Work on all barriers in the city centre would be completed ahead of the Christmas market, which attracts large crowds in December.
Det Supt Dan Patrick, from Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said the measures were a "vital, precautionary step" to protect people.
"Unfortunately, the threat from terrorism remains very real, and recent incidents demonstrate that attacks can happen anywhere, and without warning.
"Areas of high footfall remain a potential target and this includes city centres, entertainment venues and attractions across the UK."
The council has previously said the measures were evidence-based and proportionate and similar to those installed in other British cities.
