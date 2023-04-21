Scarborough teenager punched and kicked in racist attack - police
- Published
A boy was punched in the face and repeatedly kicked while on the ground during a "racist attack" in Scarborough, police have said.
The teenage boy was assaulted on Wednesday between 15:00 BST and 15:30 BST on Westway in Eastfield.
North Yorkshire Police said the attack was being treated as a hate crime "as racist language was aimed at the victim during the assault".
The force has appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.