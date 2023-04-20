North Yorkshire: Scampi may vanish from menu over visa woe, MP warns
Scampi could disappear from pub menus without a bespoke visa scheme for foreign fishermen, an MP has warned.
Scarborough and Whitby MP Sir Robert Goodwill claimed one company in his constituency was reliant on workers from the Philippines and was at risk of going out of business without help.
Recent changes mean overseas fishermen now require a skilled worker visa.
James Cole, chair of Whitby Commercial Fishing Association said the workers have "kept the industry going".
People applying for a skilled worker visa must prove they can read, write, speak and understand English to a certain level.
Sir Robert told the House of Commons that Whitby Seafoods, which operates in his constituency and in Kilkeel in Northern Ireland, needed Filipino fishermen to bring in the langoustines needed to make scampi.
"I am not crying wolf when I say this is really putting at risk the scampi industry," he said before calling for a "solution to the language situation" to support the foreign crews working in the UK "so that we can actually keep that fish coming in, keep those jobs onshore and to keep scampi on our pub restaurant menus".
Mr Cole said Filipino fishermen were "skilled and hardworking" and that they were "helping our economy".
"They are brilliant, they bring money into the country and they don't take anything out. They help the fishing industry tremendously."
He said fleets fishing for white fish and prawns had been struggling to recruit crews for some time and that overseas workers usually stay for around six months of work before flying home to their families for a break.
Denying the fishermen specialist visas was "another nail in the coffin" for the industry, Mr Cole added.
'No exceptions'
Home Office minister Sarah Dines told the Commons that "language provisions are there for important reasons for the safety of those workers".
"It is the case there has to be a proper system of proper English level of attainment. As with every other industry in this country, there should be no exceptions."
She said there would be further financial support for the industry and told MPs: "There is going to be a detailed generous package which will be announced imminently to allow the fishing industry, who have taken time to get away from this historic practice, to be able to come in line."
