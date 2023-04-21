Filey: £400k play parks refurbishment completed
- Published
Accessibility improvements and £400,000 refurbishment of three play parks in Filey have been completed.
Glen Gardens, Copse Hill and Filey Country Park have been renovated to ensure they can be used year-round by communities.
The project was part of £1m allocated to the 10-year Vision for Filey project, began by the former Scarborough Borough Council.
It is being taken forward by the new North Yorkshire Council.
The scheme was developed alongside Filey Town council as it did not meet the criteria to be considered for the Government's Towns Fund.
The council said despite not meeting the criteria it was important the town "did not miss out".
North Yorkshire Council's executive member for highways and transportation Keane Duncan, said the play area work was of "landmark importance" to Filey's younger residents.
"The parks provide high-quality equipment in safe and accessible places to play. I know this will be very much welcomed by families," he said.
Mr Keane added moving forward the project would continue to "focus on delivering what the local community needs".
A further £120,000 has been earmarked for the refurbishment of Filey's paddling pool.
Work is also taking place to refurbish chalets along the beach front at a cost of £300,000.
Planning permission for a £328,000 skate park has also been granted.
During the consultation phase of the project, more than 1,000 people in and around Filey responded to tell the councils what mattered most to them and where they would like the £1m to be spent.
The town's mayor, Jacqui Houlden-Banks, said: "The refurbishment of these play areas is a great start and we look forward to what comes next."
