Knaresborough: Competition to find new town crier
Potential town criers will take part in a special competition at a community festival in Knaresborough on Saturday.
The North Yorkshire town's chamber of trade is trying to find a replacement for the present town crier Roger Hewitt who is retiring.
The chamber said it was looking for someone with a "strong, clear voice".
Would-be criers will demonstrate their talents at Knaresborough Connectors Community Festival at Meadowside Academy from 10:00 BST.
Knaresborough and District Chamber of Trade said the contest would be judged by Mr Hewitt and the town's mayor.
"We are seeking a talented individual with a strong, clear voice and a passion for communicating important messages to the community," they said.
During the contest participants will be required to demonstrate their skills in announcing town news and events, delivering proclamations, and ringing a bell to capture public attention.
The role is managed by the chamber who also provide a uniform.
The town crier shouts at Knaresborough's Wednesday market as well as other markets and community and charity events.
