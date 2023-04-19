Harrogate Flower Show: Coronation cloak takes centre stage

Model wearing robe made of flowers, a replica crown and holding a sceptre and orbDanny Lawson / PA Media
The coronation robe was created by Harrogate florist Helen James

A floral coronation cloak is among the royal-themed displays due to be exhibited at Harrogate Flower Show.

The robe has been created by florist Helen James and will be displayed alongside floral replicas of the sovereign's sceptre and orb.

The 2023 event will celebrate the forthcoming coronation of King Charles.

Show director Nick Smith said: "Knowing his passion for and love of nature and gardening, this feels like a very fitting tribute to our new monarch."

The coronation robe was modelled by Rupert North, who also wore replicas of the crown, sceptre and orb, which are kept at Newby Hall in North Yorkshire.

The flower show, which opens at the Great Yorkshire Showground on Thursday, will also feature a floral tribute to the late fashion designer, Dame Vivienne Westwood, who died in December.

Danny Lawson / PA Media
Model Rupert North wore a replica crown, and carried a sceptre and orb with the coronation cloak
Danny Lawson / PA Media
The 2023 flower show will also feature competitions and demonstrations from flower arrangers
Danny Lawson / PA Media
The 2023 event will celebrate the forthcoming coronation of King Charles
Danny Lawson / PA Media
The Harrogate Flower Show, which opens on Thursday, will feature displays from local plant nurseries

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story