Boy, 11, arrested after fight 'involving knife' in York
- Published
An 11-year-old boy has been arrested after reports of a fight involving a knife in York.
Police received a call that two boys were fighting near to the old Manor School ground in Nether Poppleton at about 15:55 BST on Monday.
The person who called police said they believed a knife was present, North Yorkshire Police said.
Officers said they went to the area and found the victim who "had left the scene unharmed".
The force said the boy was "assisting police with enquiries".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.