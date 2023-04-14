Stricter rules for holiday lets in Scarborough and Whitby welcomed
Proposals to give local authorities more control over holiday let conversions have been welcomed by politicians in North Yorkshire.
The plans aimed at easing housing problems would see homeowners having to seek planning permission before converting properties.
A government consultation on the scheme was launched on Thursday.
Scarborough councillor Janet Jefferson said she was pleased the government was "listening to residents".
Ms Jefferson, an independent councillor who represents the Castle division of Scarborough on the newly formed North Yorkshire Council, said electoral rolls showed the number of permanent residents in Scarborough were "reducing dramatically".
"We need to strike a balance between residents and visitors," she added.
Announcing a consultation on the scheme on Thursday, Housing Secretary Michael Gove said too many people were being "pushed out of cherished towns, cities and villages by huge numbers of short-term lets".
Mr Gove said he was determined to ensure more people had "access to local homes at affordable prices".
The number of holiday lets in England rose by 40% between 2018 and 2021, with tourist areas such as Scarborough seeing sharp increases, according to council figures.
There are more than 8,000 second homes in North Yorkshire, the highest number in the region, many of which are located on the coast, including in Whitby and Scarborough.
In November 2022 a plan for the introduction of a 100% council tax premium on second homes in North Yorkshire was approved in an effort to tackle the affordable homes crisis affecting the county.
The consultation and plan for increased local powers was also welcomed by Alison Hume, the Labour Party's parliamentary candidate for Scarborough and Whitby.
However, she warned: "The devil will be in the detail, and it remains to be seen how serious the government will be in the face of lobbying from big businesses such as Airbnb."
Councillor Phil Trumper, a Conservative representing the Whitby West division, also welcomed the consultation and said: "It is good the government will be handing over these powers so decisions can be made locally."
On Thursday Airbnb - the website which enables people to advertise holiday lets - said it welcomed the scheme, but warned that any changes to the planning system would need to "strike a balance between protecting housing and supporting everyday families who let their space to help afford their home and keep pace with rising living costs".
