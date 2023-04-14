King Charles III: York student guilty of egg throwing charge
A student who threw five eggs at King Charles during a visit to York has been found guilty of a public order offence.
Patrick Thelwell hurled the eggs towards the King and Queen Consort as they arrived at Micklegate Bar on 9 November. All five of the eggs missed.
The 23-year-old was found guilty after a trial at York Magistrates' Court.
Thelwell, who represented himself during the hearing, admitted throwing the eggs, but he claimed it was "lawful violence".
