Skipton firefighter recognised with national award win
- Published
One of the oldest female firefighters to join North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service has been recognised in a national awards ceremony.
Arwen Bailey, 47, who is based in Skipton, has been named Firefighter Rising Star Award winner in the Women in the Fire Service Awards 2023.
She was recognised for her work with teenage girls, helping them to build confidence.
The mother-of-two said she was grateful her work had been recognised.
Ms Bailey was nominated by colleague Ben Williams, who said: "Arwen is an extraordinary woman, and one of the oldest female joiners to our service.
"She has a relentlessly positive attitude, has thrived in her role as an active firefighter at one of the busiest retained stations in the county, and her views on encouraging young women to ignore gender stereotypes and investigate options in a once male-dominated world makes her something special."
'Positive impact'
The national recognition comes after Ms Bailey developed and ran a six-week summer programme just eight months after joining.
The programme included guest speakers from other blue light services and practical exercises designed to build self-confidence and teamwork.
Ms Bailey is also a volunteer Violence Against Women & Girls Ambassador for the fire service.
Chief Fire Officer Jonathan Dyson said: "We are extremely proud of Arwen. Her enthusiasm in using personal experience to support, develop and guide girls and young women to thrive and build confidence is fantastic."
Ms Bailey said her role had given her a "great deal of personal pride and satisfaction" and the opportunity to show young women and girls "there's a whole range of options open to them".
"As a more mature joiner to the service, juggling parenting two young boys, it shows that anything is possible with enough resilience and determination," she added.
