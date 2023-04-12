York's bid for Unesco World Heritage status gathers support
- Published
Achieving Unesco World Heritage status would "reinforce York's position on the global stage", heritage officials said.
The city is one of seven sites in the UK and its overseas territories being put forward by the government to join the list.
York's bid focuses on its historic centre, listed buildings and conservation areas.
John Oxley, York's former city archaeologist, said the city had everything needed to be successful.
"I think York is an exceptional place - it's got 2,000 years of almost continuous occupation," he said.
"It has these incredible examples of what we call masterpieces of human creative genius - the stained glass in the Minster and the historic city centre churches and a fantastic collection of buildings.
"It's got everything a world heritage site should have."
The Unesco criteria for assessment includes a place which represents "a masterpiece of human creative genius", an "outstanding example of a traditional human settlement" and exhibits "an important interchange of human values over a span of time".
Citing the influence of the Vikings and Normans, along with the coming of the railways, Mr Oxley said York had undergone a series of "incredible transformational changes" since the Romans arrived in 71AD.
"One of the areas we highlighted in the bid we put to the government was that change is a key part of being an historic city," he said, adding: "We do not want a city that is pickled in aspic."
"One of the benefits that the status would bring is recognition, both within the community, the wider country and globally, that York is this incredibly important, historic place," Mr Oxley added.
If approved, York could join the likes of Edinburgh and Bath on the Unesco list, as well as another North Yorkshire landmark, Fountains Abbey.
Justin Scully, general manager of the World Heritage site attraction, said the status was a source of pride for both staff and the wider community.
Talking about York's bid, Mr Scully said the city had a "depth of history" which the designation would protect and celebrate.
"It's not about wrapping it up in cotton wool," he added.
The city made a bid to be listed as a place of "outstanding universal value to humanity" in 2011 but this was rejected by the UK government.
Andrew Morrison, from York Civic Trust, said the city's inclusion on the list this time around was a "really big deal".
"There's still a long way to go, but to get on the tentative list is a really big thing and a lot of effort had gone into it," he said.
He added that York was an example of how a city could develop without losing "what makes it special".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.