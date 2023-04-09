Car driver, 93, killed in tree crash in Ryedale
A 93-year-old man died when the car he was driving hit a tree in North Yorkshire.
A grey Nissan Qashqai struck the tree on Daskett Hill at Sheriff Huton in Ryedale at about 09:50 BST on Saturday.
North Yorkshire Police said the man, who had been driving from Beadlam, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers are appealing for dashcam footage or to anyone who saw the movements of the car before the crash to get in touch.
