Beckwithshaw: George Yates guilty of attempting to murder two children

BeckwithshawGoogle
George Yates has been found guilty of attempting to murder two children in a knife attack in Beckwithshaw
By Kevin Shoesmith
BBC News

A 41-year-old man has been found guilty of attempting to murder two children in North Yorkshire.

George Yates injured the pair during a knife attack in Beckwithshaw, Harrogate, in June 2022.

One child suffered a serious neck wound, while the other had finger cuts.

On Wednesday, jurors convicted Yates of two counts of attempted murder following a nine-day trial at Leeds Crown Court. Sentencing was adjourned until 16 June.

Yates was convicted at Leeds Crown Court following a nine-day trial

The jury took five hours and 45 minutes to return their verdicts.

Workmen who found the children said the scene was "like a horror film", the trial heard.

Yates, of Beckwithshaw, was "extremely paranoid" at the time of the incident and "couldn't make sense of things", the court heard.

Giving evidence, he claimed: "I didn't want to kill them, that's the last thing I wanted."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.