Girl, 6, falls into septic tank at Thorp Perrow wildlife park
A six-year-old girl fell into a foaming septic tank while on a day trip to a Yorkshire wildlife park, it is claimed.
The girl is said to have fallen into the 12ft (3.6m) deep tank at Thorp Perrow, near Bedale, on Saturday, through an opening concealed by foam.
Sarah Cobb, who witnessed the incident, said she had heard the child screaming for help and saw her "clinging to the sides" before being pulled out.
A spokesperson for the attraction said it was investigating the matter.
Ms Cobb, from Thirsk, said she was with the girl and her mother when the child spotted a "big pile of foam" near the gift shop and "raced off towards it".
"Her mum told her not to, but what child wouldn't be attracted to a big pile of foam?" she said.
"The next thing, we hear screaming and only her head is visible. She was clinging on to the sides of this drain.
"It appeared to us as though the foam had lifted the cover off.
"It was absolutely horrendous. She wouldn't stop crying. This is a family attraction, it should not have happened."
She said when they went to report the incident and clean the child up a member of staff had told her it would have required specialist tools to remove the cover from the septic tank.
She said they had seen "other children racing towards the foam" so had begun warning other families about the hazard before the area was roped off by staff.
The girl later developed a sore throat and her mother took her to hospital for a precautionary check-up, Ms Cobb said.
She is understood to have made a full recovery.
A Thorp Perrow spokesperson said: "We are aware of the reported incident and are undertaking a full investigation to establish the facts.
"Whilst we complete this process the area where the reported incident took place has been secured and access closed off."
