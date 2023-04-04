Yorkshire Dales film shows farming life
- Published
The lives of farmers working in the Yorkshire Dales have been documented in a new film.
Stephen Bostock and his nephew Dave Fullerton share the hardship and joy of their work at Hall Farm in Coverdale.
The documentary, commissioned by the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority, aims to help farmers have their voices heard by government.
Mr Bostock said: "It's not quite Clarkson's Farm but it is another perspective on farming."
The 27-minute film, called Farming Through The Seasons, "puts across the costs and hardships of hill farming, but also the more enjoyable parts it," Mr Bostock said.
"We agreed to it because we thought it would help promote farming, especially our type of hill farming. It's about farming and conservation, and in the future farming certainly needs to go hand in hand with conservation to be successful."
The film has no narrator but follows Mr Bostock and Mr Fullerton as they explain their traditional practices.
Mark Corner, member champion for the natural environment at the national park, said: "We want those upland farmers that are really looking after this landscape to be heard in the national conversation about the future of farming.
"The sound work is the other aspect that makes Farming Through The Seasons quietly brilliant. You can hear the rain pelting into waterproofs as the farmers repair the drystone walls in the spring; you can hear stone on stone as the wall is put together again."
The film was made by Manchester-based production company Film on the Brain and can be viewed on the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority's YouTube channel.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.