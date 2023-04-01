Man cautioned after air rifle carried near Malton schools
A man has been handed a police caution after he was seen with an air weapon near a school in North Yorkshire.
On Thursday, armed police were sent to Malton following reports a man was seen with a firearm, leading to schools in the area going into lockdown.
A man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of carrying an air weapon in public, North Yorkshire Police said.
He surrendered the weapon and was issued with a caution, but he did not intend to cause alarm, police added.
Following the initial reports, officers were sent to search the area and the force was satisfied "there was no heightened threat to the public or schools in the area", it said.
It was believed he was carrying a weapon and heading towards a rural location, away from people and property.
"Once again we thank the schools who reported their concerns for their quick-thinking to protect their pupils and staff from potential harm," a spokesperson added.
