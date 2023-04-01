Whitby swing bridge to close to traffic in spring and summer
A swing bridge connecting two sides of a North Yorkshire seaside resort is to close to traffic for spring and summer.
North Yorkshire County Council said the bridge in Whitby would shut during "peak tourist times to improve safety and support the town's economy".
It will be closed to all traffic except buses between 10:30 BST and 16:00 on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 April.
The authority said it would "address safety concerns around overcrowding" on the busy bridge.
The council said it first trialled the closure two years ago after "congestion during summer weekends and special events in previous years sparked safety concerns".
Councillor Keane Duncan said: "Over the last few years the pedestrianisation of Whitby Swing Bridge has been welcomed by visitors, local businesses and residents.
"During the trial we listened to the views of the public and we will continue to monitor its success throughout this season."
Closure dates
- April 1 and 2
- April 7 to 10 (Easter weekend)
- April 15 and 16
- April 29 to May 1 (Bank Holiday and Whitby's Goth weekend)
- May 6 to May 8 (Bank Holiday weekend)
- May 27 to May 29 (Bank Holiday weekend)
- All weekends during school summer holidays.
Councillor Neil Swannick added that visitor numbers were "increasing year on year".
"Whitby is one of North Yorkshire's most popular tourist destinations," he said.
"The pedestrianisation is an essential measure to address safety concerns around overcrowding in the swing bridge area which experiences heavy traffic."
When the bridge is closed, seven interactive messaging signs will be in place to direct visitors to the nearest available car park, the authority explained.
The council said there would be further closures for later in the year with dates yet to be announced.
The swing bridge, which was built in 1908, spans 75ft and links the upper and lower harbour areas and the east and west sides of the town.
