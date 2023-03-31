Beckwithshaw: Death of two children last thing I wanted - accused
- Published
A man accused of attempting to murder two children has told a court killing them was the "last thing I wanted".
The pair were injured in a knife attack in Beckwithshaw, North Yorkshire, in June 2022, one suffering a serious neck wound while the other had finger cuts.
Leeds Crown Court heard George Yates, was "extremely paranoid" at the time and "couldn't make sense of things".
Mr Yates, 41, of Beckwithshaw, denies two counts of attempted murder but admits wounding.
Giving evidence on Friday, he told the court he had "wanted to cause a commotion" in order to get help, adding: "At the time nothing made sense to me".
Responding to questions from his barrister Kama Melly KC he said: "I didn't want to kill them, that's the last thing I wanted.
"I didn't want anyone to die that day."
The defendant said he felt he was under surveillance at the time and was being "intimidated", partly through messages he was receiving on his phone.
"I was cautious, I was paranoid and I was looking over my shoulder," he told the court.
The trial previously heard Mr Yates had a history of mental health problems, including depression, paranoia and work-related anxiety.
He had been referred to mental health services between 2006 and 2020, the jury was previously told.
The court previously heard two workmen who found the injured children likened the scene to a "horror film".
One said: "I couldn't believe what was happening, it was struggling to register with me and I was also in shock."
Prosecutor Laura Addy had told the trial there was a "possibility" the child with the neck wound would have died had medical attention not been received.
The barrister said the child was expected to make a good recovery.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.