Malton: Armed police response stood down
Armed police were deployed in Malton after reports a man had been seen with a weapon near a school.
A number of schools in the town went into lockdown at about midday after a member of the public alerted them to a man "acting suspiciously", police said.
The armed officers and a police helicopter carried out "a thorough search of the area" and judged there was no threat to the public or schools.
The police said some officers remained at the schools to provide reassurance.
Sgt Paul Gibson-Hodges, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "A man was seen with a weapon, possibly an encased shotgun, by a member of the public near a school in the town.
"Further investigation has suggested the man left the area and headed towards a rural location away from people and property.
"At no point has the man spoken to anyone or made any suggestion anyone was at risk."
A number of people took to social media expressing concerns about schools in the area going into lockdown.
Mr Gibson-Hodges said the schools should be praised for their "quick-thinking" to protect pupils and staff.
"We completely understand the worry and panic this incident has caused, nothing upsets us more than thinking children are at risk and we now know this is not the case," he said.
"We do ask that members of the public refrain from speculating about this incident as this is likely to cause more distress to the children in the area."
