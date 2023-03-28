George Sawyer named as teenager killed in York A64 crash
- Published
A teenager killed as he crossed the A64 in North Yorkshire has been named by police.
George Sawyer, 18, was struck by a black BMW as he crossed the eastbound carriageway between Tadcaster and Askham Bryan in the early hours of Monday.
Mr Sawyer, from Farnley Tyas near Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, died at the scene, North Yorkshire Police said.
The male driver of the BMW continues to help police with their investigation.
A force spokesperson said the affected section of the road was reopened at 20:15 BST.
They also appealed for anyone who may have seen Mr Sawyer or the black BMW prior to the collision, which happened at about 01:20 BST, to get in touch.
