A64: Road closed after 'serious collision', say police
- Published
A major North Yorkshire road is closed in both directions after a "serious collision", according to police.
The A64 between Tadcaster and York has been shut following the incident, which took place at 01:20 BST on Monday.
Collision investigation work is to take place throughout the morning's rush hour with the road remaining closed, North Yorkshire Police said.
The full road closure means a diversion is in place for drivers, the force added.
Skip twitter post by National Highways: Yorkshire
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
The #A64 is CLOSED in both directions between the #A659 (#Tadcaster) and the #A1237 (#AskhamBryan) near #York due to a collision.— National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) March 27, 2023
Further details to follow. pic.twitter.com/yxE1uI26MV
End of twitter post by National Highways: Yorkshire
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.