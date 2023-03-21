Banned driver sparked 140mph police pursuit after motoring court hearing
- Published
A motorist who had just been banned from driving left court and jumped into his car before leading police on a 140mph pursuit.
The man had been sentenced for drug driving at Harrogate Magistrates' Court before he decided to drive home.
He led officers on a pursuit along the A59 and A1(M) in North Yorkshire on Monday, which only ended when police deployed a stinger to halt him.
The man was re-arrested and remanded to appear in court again on Tuesday.
Sgt Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, described the man's behaviour as "unbelievable".
In a series of tweets, the officer said shocked colleagues pursued the driver who was "weaving dangerously in and out of traffic and using all the lanes including the hard shoulder" at speed over 140mph (225 km/h).
He was later stopped by officers near Leyburn.
3/3 The vehicle then headed towards Leeming where a stinger was deployed by our ARV colleagues before being safely stopped & the driver arrested. A complete disregard for road safety & the judicial system. Driver has been charged & remanded to court in the morning #OpsSupport pic.twitter.com/OIn8WrbWjj— Sgt Paul Cording🚓👮♂️🚓🚓 (@OscarRomeo1268) March 20, 2023
After posting a picture of the damaged car, he said the driver had shown "a complete disregard for road safety and the judicial system".
North Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.