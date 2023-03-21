Four girls arrested after Knaresborough King James's staff member assaulted
Four teenage girls have been arrested after a female staff member was assaulted in a disturbance outside a North Yorkshire school.
Police said the incident happened at King James's School in Knaresborough at 15:10 GMT on Monday.
One girl was arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage while two were arrested to prevent a breach of the peace, a force spokesperson said.
A fourth girl, aged 16, was arrested on Monday night on suspicion of affray.
North Yorkshire Police said none of the girls initially arrested were pupils at the school.
The girls detained to prevent a breach of the peace were later de-arrested, North Yorkshire Police said. The teenager arrested on suspicion of assault was later bailed.
The girl arrested on suspicion of affray remains in police custody.
"Inquiries are ongoing to investigate the full circumstances surrounding the incident," the spokesperson added.
