Harrogate Turkish Baths bans nude bathing amid police investigation
Naked bathing has been banned at Harrogate's famous Turkish Baths after an incident of inappropriate behaviour was reported to police.
The historic baths on Parliament Street holds single-sex sessions for men and women where swimwear is optional.
Harrogate Borough Council, which runs the baths, said swimwear must now be worn at all times until further notice.
North Yorkshire Police confirmed it was investigating an incident which took place earlier this month.
It said in a statement: "Police received a report of an incident of inappropriate behaviour at the Turkish Baths earlier this month.
"Enquiries are at an early stage and are ongoing."
A council spokesman added: "Following a complaint at Turkish Baths Harrogate, an operational decision has been made that swimwear is now compulsory at all bathing sessions.
"The complaint related to an incident which, due to its serious nature, has been reported to the police and is currently being investigated.
"We have a duty of care to our customers and staff members, and in order for all single-sex sessions to operate in a safe environment, it has been decided that swimwear must be worn until further notice."
The Turkish Baths is housed in a Grade II-listed building, which has been described as "the most fully-restored" Turkish bath in Britain.
It opened in 1897 and has been managed by the council since the late 1990s.
