Man found dead in clothing recycling bin near Scarborough
A man has been found dead in a clothing recycling bin at a village hall in North Yorkshire.
Police said a member of the public alerted them to the find in Scalby, near Scarborough, at 06:00 GMT on Friday.
North Yorkshire Police said there were no suspicious circumstances around the man's death and a file has been passed to the coroner.
The age and gender of the deceased have not been revealed.
The man's family had been made aware and were being supported by officers, police added.
