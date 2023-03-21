NSPCC play to keep York children safe online to be performed
- Published
Hundreds of school children in York are to see a newly commissioned play as part of an online safety campaign.
The Net tells the story of a young girl who shares images on social platforms which are inappropriate for her age.
The NSPCC, which helped create the campaign, said children aged under 11 had received inappropriate contact through apps and games in the city.
The "isolated" incidents showed how important online safety was, Helen Westerman, from the charity, said.
Last year, North Yorkshire Police recorded 319 crimes involving online child abuse images, the NSPCC reported, an increase of 12% since 2016/17.
A national increase prompted the NSPCC and City of York Safeguarding Partnership to develop the new educational campaign.
As part of the campaign's launch, hundreds of children from schools across the city will visit St Peter's School to watch performances of The Net.
The play will also have an interactive discussion between the cast and the audience discussing what the main character could do differently.
While hundreds of children from across York will see the play in person, it will also be made available to pupils and families unable to attend in a special online version, the NSPCC added.Antonia Clarke, deputy designated safeguarding lead at St Peter's School, York, where the play will be performed, praised the play.
"Using a case study to explore difficult, topical issues - with interactive discussion afterwards - is such an effective way to empower young people to make safe choices in real time," she said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.