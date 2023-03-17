Harrogate Hospital maternity service 'requires improvement' - watchdog
- Published
Harrogate District Hospital's maternity service has been rated as "requiring improvement" by the health watchdog.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) found there was no clear system in place to identify risks to people in the hospital's maternity assessment area.
The service's medical staffing numbers were not always sufficient, a report published by the CQC also stated.
However, the trust which runs the hospital had begun to make improvements, inspectors added.
The CQC inspected the service in November as part of a national programme to assess the quality of hospital maternity care.
According to the CQC report, inspectors found:
- Compliance with appropriate safeguarding, life support training and medicines management did not meet targets
- Regular checks on life-saving equipment were not always completed
- Medical staffing numbers were not always sufficient
- Information systems were not always appropriate for the service
- Governance processes were not always robust and there was limited embedded audit in the service
- There was no clear system in place to identify or prioritise risks to people in the maternity assessment area
- Staff did not always have training on how to recognise and report abuse
However, Sarah Dronsfield, CQC deputy director of operations in the North, said staff assessed risks to those using the maternity service in most areas and "acted on them and kept good care records".
Managers monitored the effectiveness of the service and made sure staff were "competent for their role", Ms Dronsfield added.
Inspectors also noted that staff at Harrogate District Hospital "engaged well" with those using the maternity service to plan and manage it.
Ms Dronsfield said the trust leadership team knew where improvements were needed and would continue to monitor the service to ensure its users received "the high standard of care they deserve".
November's inspection was the first time maternity services at the hospital, which is run by Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, had been rated as a stand-alone service.
Previously, maternity and gynaecology services were inspected and rated together.
The overall rating for Harrogate District Hospital remained "good", the CQC said.
Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust has been approached for comment.