York College evacuated after suspicious object reports
York College was evacuated on Wednesday afternoon after reports a suspicious object had been found on the campus.
North Yorkshire Police were called to the college at 16:10 GMT and assisted staff in evacuating the building.
Tadcaster Road was closed and a cordon was put in place while officers searched the campus.
Police said nothing was found and the cordon was lifted shortly after 21:30 GMT. An investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances.
