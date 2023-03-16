York College evacuated after suspicious object reports

York College was evacuated while police searched the site

York College was evacuated on Wednesday afternoon after reports a suspicious object had been found on the campus.

North Yorkshire Police were called to the college at 16:10 GMT and assisted staff in evacuating the building.

Tadcaster Road was closed and a cordon was put in place while officers searched the campus.

Police said nothing was found and the cordon was lifted shortly after 21:30 GMT. An investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances.

