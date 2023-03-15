Remote Dales house needs loving new owner, estate agent says
- Published
A remote cottage described as needing "quite a bit of love" has sparked worldwide interest after going on sale.
The former signalman's house sits between the Settle to Carlisle railway and the Yorkshire Three Peaks route.
The dilapidated property, which hit the market last year, can only be reached by 4x4 or quad bike from Ribblehead and has no mains electricity or water.
"We've never had anything quite like this," Darren Spratt from estate agent Fisher Hopper said.
The "exciting renovation project" was put on the market in April for £300,000 after last being lived in a decade before.
Positioned on the ascent to Whernside in the Yorkshire Dales, Bleamoor Cottages has thousands of walkers pass the front of the house every year.
However, it is not expected to be family home again due to its unusual position a mile away from the nearest road and could become an AirBnB-style experience, the sale listing said.
"It's about a 20 to 25 minute walk to the property. That's one way to lug your shopping," Mr Spratt said.
An access agreement is in place to allow the current owner to move barrels of water to the house using a quad bike, Mr Spratt added.
Electricity is provided by a windmill and a diesel generator, the listing said.
Described as needing "the right buyer with a vision", its future is likely to be as a commercial property, such as a bunkhouse or a coffee shack.
Since going on the market a year ago, social media coverage had been "incredible", Mr Spratt said, with a number of viewings and offers being submitted.
But a buyer needs "a bit of experience, as well as a bit of money to do the work and do the conversion", he added.
"We do sell ordinary houses but we do like to sell unusual and challenging properties."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.