Ben Nelson-Roux death: Coroner's fears over hostel shortage for young drug users
- Published
A coroner has criticised the lack of accommodation for young people with substance abuse problems after the death of a teenager in an adult hostel.
Ben Nelson-Roux, 16, who was a drug user, was found dead by his mother at a hostel in Harrogate in April 2020.
At the inquest into Ben's death, coroner Jonathan Heath said he could not be sure drugs were to blame.
He said he would write to the health secretary about the lack of facilities for under-18s with substance issues.
In a statement read outside North Yorkshire Coroner's Court following the inquest's conclusion, Ben's mother Kate Roux said the family had been "deprived of any answers" about the cause of his death.
She said her son had been treated as a drug user and that he had been "failed in death as in life".`
The inquest had heard that Ben, who had drug and alcohol problems, was found dead by Ms Roux at the Cavendish House adult hostel on Robert Street in Harrogate on 8 April 2020.
There was a lack of alternative accommodation and he had been on the waiting list for a place at a hostel for young people, the court heard.
Youth justice officers had assessed Ben as being at "high-risk" of exploitation by criminals in the weeks before his death and his case had been referred to the National Crime Agency.
The court was told that on 6 April 2020 Ben's parents had raised concerns about his "deteriorating" mental health.
He had attended hospital a number of times for incidents of self-harm or attempted self-harm, including punching a wall and falling in front of a car.
'Unsuitable accommodation'
A specialist nurse told the inquest she was worried about Ben's "vulnerability at the hostel".
Housing officers from Harrogate Borough Council accepted the Cavendish House hostel was "unsuitable" for the 16-year-old, the court heard.
Concluding the inquest, Mr Heath said the cause of Ben's death was "not ascertained" as he could not be sure there was a high level of drugs in his system when he died.
He also said he could not be sure the nature of the hostel Ben was staying in had contributed to his death, but added it was "not in contention that the accommodation was unsuitable".
He said he would issue a prevention of future deaths report and would also write to North Yorkshire County Council and Harrogate Borough Council to raise concerns about the search for suitable accommodation for the teenager which had been limited just to sites in North Yorkshire.
In her statement following the inquest's conclusion, Ms Roux said Ben was a "deeply loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin".
She added: "To us, Ben's life was seen as less valuable because he used drugs. Because he used drugs, there was an assumption that was the cause of his death - and it stuck.
"There was no mention [at the inquest] of the impact of Ben being a confirmed victim of modern slavery.
"Ben had ADHD and struggled with school, which made him an easy target for criminal exploitation.
"Children like Ben are still vulnerable and there is not enough support to keep them and their families safe."
North Yorkshire County Council, Harrogate Borough Council and the Department of Health have all been approached for comment.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.