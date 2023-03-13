Knaresborough Tractor Run: More than 350 tractors join charity convoy
- Published
More than 350 tractors travelled in convoy through North Yorkshire on Sunday to raise money for charity.
Organised by Knaresborough Young Farmers, the Knaresborough Tractor Run is held each year to raise funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
The farm vehicles set off on a circular route from the town on Sunday morning, visiting places including Bishop Thornton, Pateley Bridge and Birstwith.
Thousands watched the event, which organisers say raised more than £1,500.
A total of 374 vehicles took part, including some vintage tractors, leaving from the Great Yorkshire Showground at about 09:30 GMT.
One of the organisers, Liv Fox, said: "The event was a great success, we were lucky with the weather after the snow we had last week. Everyone seemed to enjoy watching or participating."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.